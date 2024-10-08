Pinterest’s (PINS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.