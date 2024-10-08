Citigroup Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $55.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.