Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

