Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $365.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $312.71 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.