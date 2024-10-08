Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $279,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

