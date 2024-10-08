Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.41 ($6.55) and traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.47). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.57), with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 500.41. The stock has a market cap of £28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,785.71%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

