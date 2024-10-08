Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,586,457 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

