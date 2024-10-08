Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.54 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.47). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 86,839 shares traded.

Mulberry Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of £73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.54.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

