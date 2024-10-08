ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 299,724 shares.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £7.92 million, a PE ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
