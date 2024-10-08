IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.55. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 39,669 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRIX

IRIDEX Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 134.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. IRIDEX makes up about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.