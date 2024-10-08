Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.42. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.