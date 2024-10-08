Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $5.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 5,417 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
