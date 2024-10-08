Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) in the last few weeks:

9/25/2024 – FOX had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra.

9/25/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2024 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

8/12/2024 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Fox Co alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 25.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 565.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 231.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.