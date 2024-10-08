Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.36. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,741 shares trading hands.

Alpha Services and Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

