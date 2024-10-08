Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.89 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.69). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 12,911 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 million, a PE ratio of -411.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Zytronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.