Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.69. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 389,614 shares.
Ellington Credit Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.87.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Credit
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.