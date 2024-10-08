Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.69. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 389,614 shares.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

