Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as low as $6.69. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 389,614 shares.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.