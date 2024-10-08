BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.72. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 282,143 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

