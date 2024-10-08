BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.72. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 282,143 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
