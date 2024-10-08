Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 11,044 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19.

NYSE TWLO opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

