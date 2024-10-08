Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.13%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

