Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Invesco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

