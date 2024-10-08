Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,550.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,560.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,558.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Markel Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.