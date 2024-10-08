Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

