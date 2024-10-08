Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

