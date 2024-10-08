First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,945.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,290.60 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,942.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,787.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $52.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

