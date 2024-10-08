Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.82.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $136.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.91. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

