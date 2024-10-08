Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

