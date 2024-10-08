Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 228,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 165.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 293.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

