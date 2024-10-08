KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

