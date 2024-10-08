Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

