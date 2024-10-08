3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.