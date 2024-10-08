FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

