Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $138.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

ETR stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. Entergy has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

