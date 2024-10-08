DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.42.

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.29 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DTE Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

