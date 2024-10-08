Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $342.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.47.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $334.69 on Monday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

