Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LII. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $560.83.

NYSE LII opened at $594.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.53. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $627.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,549.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

