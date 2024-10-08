Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGS. Mizuho started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

KGS opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 186.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

