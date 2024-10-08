Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $247.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,212.9% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 40,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

