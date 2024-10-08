Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.33 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 30,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

