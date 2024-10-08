HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $33,177,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

