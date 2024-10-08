Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 720 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.