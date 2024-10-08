Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,154 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $399.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,197 shares of company stock worth $13,433,094. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

