Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.39 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NetApp by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in NetApp by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 27,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,474 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.13. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

