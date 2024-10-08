Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

AZO opened at $3,053.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,010.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

