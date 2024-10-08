Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $898.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $900.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.40. The firm has a market cap of $853.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

