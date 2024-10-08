Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 72 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 84,918 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 471,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $162.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.