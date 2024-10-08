Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

