Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

