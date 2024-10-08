Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $333.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $333.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.62.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.92.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

