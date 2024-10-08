Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 297 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

