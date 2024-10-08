Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock worth $3,449,994. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

